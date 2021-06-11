Stay away from June 12 protests, US tells citizens in Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States Mission to Nigeria has cautioned its citizens in the country to avoid the June 12, 2021 protests which will happen on Saturday in several parts of the country.

The US disclosed this in an advisory on Friday.

It stated that it is likely that the protests will take place at the Unity Fountain, Abuja; and Lekki tollgate plaza and Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos.

The embassy enjoined American citizens to keep a low profile and avoid the areas where the protests will hold.

The advisory partly read: “Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day. Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 7am.

“Actions to Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”























