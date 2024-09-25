Uproar Over Bobrisky’s Alleged Bribe Of EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens on Wednesday took to their X accounts reacting to the news that popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky bribed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the sum of 15m for the anti-graft agency to drop the money laundering charge against him.

The African Examiner writes that on Tuesday night, popular influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, released a voice recording with the voice of Bobrisky claiming he bribed EFCC officials with N15m.

In the recording, Bobrisky stated that the N15m bribe was meant for the EFCC officials to drop the charge of money laundering against him.

Also, Bobrisky stated that he did not spend a day in prison after his conviction and sentenced to a six-month imprisonment.

It is worth recalling that in April 2024, Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail term for naira mutilation.

However, the crossdresser, according to the recording, stated that his godfather arranged for him to serve his prison term in a lodge rather than in a jail.

Reacting to the recent development, the crossdresser described the viral recording as fake as he served his term in prison.

In an Instagram post, Bobrisky: “My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira and that I was never in prison.

“I didn’t pay any EFCC money; it is a very big lie. I served my term in full and I came out. Discard any false information.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as the viral recording also indicted Nigerian singer, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, who according to the recording used their influence to assist the crossdresser to get a presidential pardon through the Attorney-General.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@ODINKARU_Final writes: “Ultimately, the anti corruption agency EFCC will be investigated for alleged bribery and corruption.”

@SeaJustified writes: “Vdm has done his homework well before putting it out . Bob playing a game with a gamer. Vdm will flood the Internet with verifiable evidence in less than 24hrs.”



@EmekaOraneche writes: “”Is expected for him to deny the purported call. But one this certain, EFCC and Prison officials were compromised! Even Bobrisky was looking fresher, finer and bigger after the purported Prison term. He even confessed that “he was well taken care of” and wants to go back again.”



@Mrlekan213 writes: “Nigeria my country They will always give you reasons why you need to work so hard because everything always favors the rich, no sectors in this country that’s clear From Inec to EFCC to dss to police and even the soldiers. I know from the beginning that bobrisky didn’t go to prison from the way he look after that 3 months but it funny how they will change the whole story after this.”@Yusuf writes: “Person go prison fresh come out.”

@daveeast9900 writes: “The elite and rich will always be favored everywhere in the world not just Nigeria , that’s the way the world works , it’s not a Nigerian thing.”

@TemiR5U writes: “It will be in the best interest for Nigeria and Nigerians if VDM is made the EFCC Chairman.”



@0noriode wrtes: “Not sure anyone believed he was actually put behind bars, for this corrupt Nigeria?”

@iam_mozeas writes: “All this things no be something wa we no know but I’m glad VDM is able to bring this to light , every single sector is corrupt and this is why Nigerian just needs to scatter.”