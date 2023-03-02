W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

US Congratulates Tinubu On Election Win, Calls For Calm

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

 

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States on Wednesday congratulated Nigeria on the election of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, while calling for calm amid accusations of voter fraud and concerns over technical

glitches.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 polls in Africa’s most populous democracy.



“The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, president-elect Tinubu and all the political leaders,” State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said.

“This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy,” he added.

