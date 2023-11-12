W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Uzodimma In Early Lead, Wins 20 Of Imo’s 27 LGAs

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, November 12th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 20 of the 27 local government results announced so far in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Imo State

Collation of results at the State Collation Centre started around 02:30am on Sunday in Owerri, the state capital, with the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, as the state Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

Though 18 parties fielded candidates in the poll, this year’s governorship election in Imo State has been described by analysts as a four-horse race between APC’s Uzodimma who is seeking re-election, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Achonu Nneji and Jack Ogunewe of the Action Alliance.

As of the time of filing this report on Sunday morning, none of the other candidates have won any local government.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2, 419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected.

SEE LGA RESULTS SO FAR COLLATED IMO:

Oru West LGA
Accredited voters 42965

APC – 38026
LP – 1867
PDP – 987

Total valid votes – 41373
Total votes cast – 42318

Njaba LGA
Accredited Voters – 12098

APC – 8110
LP – 995
PDP – 2404

Valid votes  – 11736
Total votes – 12030

Owerri North LGA

Registered voters – 134555
Accredited voters – 18398

APC – 8536
LP – 4386
PDP – 3449

Valid votes – 17440
Total votes cast – 18016

Nwangele LGA
Registered voters – 55535
Accredited voters  – 33259

APC – 29282
LP – 895
PDP – 2132

Valid votes – 32597
Votes cast – 32959

Owerri Municipal LGA

Registered voters – 134169
Accredited voters – 11110

APC – 5324
LP – 2914
PDP – 2180

Valid votes – 10813
Votes cast – 11054

Orsu LGA
Accredited voters – 19139

APC – 18003
LP – 813
PDP – 624

Valid votes 19589
Votes cast 19795

Okigwe LGA
Registered voters – 75410
Accredited voters – 63935

APC – 55585
LP – 2655
PDP – 1688

Valid votes – 62970
Total votes cast – 63935

Ideato South LGA
Registered voters – 79361
Accredited voters – 21935

APC – 16891
LP – 1649
PDP – 2469

Valid votes – 21370
Total votes cast – 21650

Onuimo LGA

Registered voters – 36717
Accredited voters – 18405

APC – 13434
LP – 1753
PDP – 2676

Valid votes – 18240
Total votes cast – 18276

Ngor-Okpala LGA
Registered voters – 102048
Accredited voters – 22111

APC – 14143
LP – 2716
PDP – 3451

Valid votes – 21492
Total votes cast – 22003

Oru East LGA
Registered voters – 85080
Accredited voters – 74324

APC – 67315
LP – 3443
PDP – 2202

Valid votes – 74286
Total votes cast – 74290

Isu LGA

Registered voters – 55203
Accredited voters – 15974

APC – 11312
LP – 1253
PDP – 2508

Valid votes – 15776
Total votes cast – 15932

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 98887
Accredited voters – 16097

APC – 8369
LP – 2214
PDP – 3507

Valid votes – 15353
Total votes cast – 15878

Nkwerre LGA
Registered voters – 59926
Accredited voters – 26993

APC – 22488
LP – 1320
PDP – 2632

Valid votes – 26764
Total votes cast – 26906

Aboh Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 111207
Accredited voters – 16084

APC – 9638
LP – 2455
PDP – 1724

Valid votes – 15415
Total votes cast – 15790

Owerri West LGA
Registered voters – 140242
Accredited voters – 16296

APC – 9205
LP – 2597
PDP – 3305

Valid votes – 15712
Total votes cast – 16223

Isiala Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 99076
Accredited voters – 15911

APC – 10860
LP – 2419
PDP – 1659

Valid votes – 15202
Total votes cast – 15531

Obowo LGA
Registered voters – 68690
Accredited voters – 22214

APC – 17514
LP – 3404
PDP – 712

Total valid votes – 21907
Total votes cast – 22171

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 91272
Accredited – 16971

APC – 8473
LP – 3332
PDP – 2737

Valid votes – 16282

Oguta LGA

Registered voters – 95152
Accredited voters – 64260

APC – 57310
LP – 1941
PDP – 2653

Valid votes – 63675
Total votes cast – 63947

 

