Uzodinma, APC Have Turned Imo Into A Slaughter House – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State of uniting with security operatives and Ebubeagu to kill innocent citizens in the state.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that Uzodinma, alongside the All Progressives Congress, APC, security agents and Ebubeagu, has made Imo State into an “abattoir for innocent Biafrans”.

Powerful disclosed this in a statement issued to the press as he reacted to reports that soldiers repelled and killed operatives of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in the state.

The statement read: “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi KANU. Following the frustration and lack of professionalism by the Nigerian security agencies, they have as usual resorted to lies and propaganda to deceive the gullible minds.

“The Nigerian Army and police parading and killing innocent citizens in Imo State have started with falsehood to demonise their innocent victims. They can only deceive those who don’t know what is happening in Imo State since Hope Uzodinma and his APC party turned Imo State into an abattoir for innocent Biafrans.

“Nigerian security agents and Ebubeagu security members recruited by Hope Uzodinma were operating and killing innocent citizens in Imo State.

They have lied again that they repelled ESN operatives who allegedly besieged the palace of Eze Emmanuel Eze Okeke of Amaifeke in Orlu LGA Imo State.

“This is another blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB/ESN operatives have no issues with traditional rulers in Biafraland but Nigeria army and police are trying to create the wrong impression that we are hunting the monarchs.”