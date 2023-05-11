Obi Calls For Televised Proceedings As Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Of His Petition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential election petitions court has adjourned the petition filed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, for further pre-hearing.

The African Examiner writes that the court had earlier adjourned the case to Wednesday for continuation of the pre-hearing which commenced on Monday.

However, on Wednesday, Livy Ozoukwu, counsel to the petitioners (Obi and LP) informed the court that parties in the suit have decided to seek an adjournment to allow them to file and exchange processes.

Ozoukwu stated that the parties have also agreed to meet and decide on the documents that are not in contention and the ones that are controversial and he prayed the court to adjourn the case to May 17.

Other counsels in the suit agreed to the adjournment.

In view of this, the five-member panel of justices led by Haruna Tsammani allowed the application.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists shortly after the court session, Ozoukwu stated that he had filed a motion before the court asking for the proceeding to be televised.

“We are asking that the honourable court should allow live streaming or broadcasting of the court proceedings from day to day,” he said.