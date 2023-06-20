Vice President Shettima Decorates New Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice-President Kashim Shettima has decorated the newly-appointed acting Inspector General of Police (I-GP), Kayode Egbetokun, with his new rank.

Shettima performed the decoration on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had, on Monday, appointed new service chiefs, acting inspector-general of police I-G and acting Comptroller-General of Customs.

NAN also reports that the decoration was witnessed by Egbetokun’s wife, Elizabeth, outgone I-GP, Usman Alkali and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Sen. George Akume and the newly-appointed National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, were also present at the occasion.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the decoration, Alkali said it was a significant event for the Nigeria police.

“It is a stage; you come; you work and you go. I am happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.

“We grew up together in the job; I was his boss; he worked under me twice; we have been working together and I know he can champion the cause of the Nigeria police from where I stopped,’’ he said.

On his part, Egbetokun said he was enthusiastic and ready to handle the new task with dedication.

“Now, I have just been decorated and looking forward to taking over tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 a.m.

“I really can’t describe how I feel presently; but if have to say anything, I will tell you that right now, I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And at another time, I feel like a lion in me, ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now,’’ he said. (NAN)





