Villagers Flee As Masked Gunmen Invade Edo Town, Kill 4

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three (Osasu Idubor, Courage Izevbuwa and Nosa) died on the spot while others who sustained various degrees of injuries fled for their dear lives.One of the wounded died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, about 24 hours after the premeditated shooting.

The targets were reportedly on their duty post at Ahor Kara, collecting duty parking fees from vehicles when the hit men opened fire on them.

NDV learned the fleeing residents abandoned their homes and businesses to save their lives.

There have been conflicting reports on what led to the attack, but NDV gathered it was as a result of change in the youth leadership of the community and the retention of the Okaeghele (community youth leader), Mike Enotiomwonmwan, as the head. Enotiomwonmwan had allegedly refused to work with the new leadership, but he rebutted the allegation of masterminding the killings.

A resident who sells lubricating oil and other items, Bright Omoregie Osaze relates his experience: “I am from Uselu-Nahor community, they killed people in our community on Wednesday and since then, we have not been going there. One of the leaders had been threatening me that I allow those boys to always come to my place (near the garage) and that whatever happens, I should be prepared to live with it.

I told one of the boys who was killed (the CSO), about the threat and I believe it was because of the community crisis that they were threatening me. I have not entered the community for about three months because I just do my business and go home.

“On Wednesday, at about 2:22 am, one of my neighbours called me to ask what was happening around my shop and I said I do not know, he was the one who told me that he heard people have been killed. I wanted to leave the house that night, but my wife did not allow me.

“I later called somebody from the garage who confirmed to me that the one we call CSO died in his hands and that he is hiding in the bush. I eventually went there in the morning and saw the three dead bodies and as I am talking to you now, the one that was rushed to UBTH has also died.

“I want the government to investigate this matter and see what man’s inhumanity to man has caused. It is because of land that Osasu Idubor, Courage Izevbuwa, the third one who I simply known as Nosa, and the one rushed to the hospital, have died.