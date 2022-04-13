4 Police Officers Die In Anambra Latest Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen on Wednesday continued their atrocities in South East Nigeria particularly in Imo and Anambra States, as they attacked another

police station in Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru Council Area of Anambra State.

African Examiner gathered that , gunmen invaded the station at about 1:30am and launched an attack on the police facility.

At least, four officers lost their lives during the incident.

Anambra state police public Relations Officer, PPRO Toochukwu Ikenga DSP, who confirmed the track said although some officers were killed during the attack, but the facility was saved with the timely intervention of the state Commissioner of Police.

He added: “The hoodlums came around 1 a.m., and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The Commissioner of Police, (CP) Echeng Echeng on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved.

The Command Spokesman said that the command had begun investigation already and are hopeful to unravel the persons behind the unholy act.

Anambra and Imo States have been mostly hit in the alarming insecurity facing the South East Nigeria, following activities of some agitators seeking the independent of Biafra Republic.