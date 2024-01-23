WACOL Rescues Minor Abducted By Pastor For Sex Slavery, Exploitation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Enugu non governmental organization NGO, Women Aid Collective WACOL, says it has rescued a thirteen year old girl, alledgdly abducted by a Pastor, identified as Prosper Ifediniru in Enugu.

The organization made this known in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Blessing Igwe and made available to African Examiner on Monday in Enugu.

It said “On 28th September 2023, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) received a case of the abduction of a 13 years old girl by Mr Prosper Ifediniru, a pastor at Living Faith Tabernacle, a.k.a, Winner’s Chapel, Umulokpa Uzo-Uwani LGA, in Enugu, Enugu State”.

“The case was reported to WACOL by the parents of the victim, who narrated the traumatic incident and demanded the rescue of their daughter and justice.

“According to them, their daughter, Miss N (not the real name), was abducted by Mr Prosper when he came to their village as a missionary.

” It was reported that Mr Prosper disappeared with the minor under the guise that he was taking her to open a bank account for her.

“They further told WACOL that after Mr Prosper kidnapped the minor, he vanished without any trace, and all efforts to locate him and the child were futile.

“The parents found out he was travelling with the child for other missionary work from one state to another within Nigeria. Subsequently, it was revealed that the “mysterious” man of God had turned the minor into a sex slave that he constantly violated and abused.

“WACOL team immediately swung into action by first petitioning the Enugu State Police Command and then working with the police to track the perpetrator and rescue the child victim.

“Upon investigation, the church told authorities they had no record of the perpetrator, as he was no longer in their service.

“They noted that he was previously in their employment but was not in any way supported to commit such a grievous crime against an innocent child”saying Mr Prosper was acting on his own.

The organization saud ‘after numerous searches and intelligence leads by the police, Mr Prosper was found at a border town in Umuahia, Abia State. Miss N was rescued while the perpetrator was apprehended and brought to Enugu State Police Command for immediate prosecution.

“WACOL’s legal unit is still working closely with relevant law enforcement bodies to ensure the speedy prosecution of the case and, ultimately, justice for the victim, whose rights have been grossly violated. WACOL commends the Enugu State Police Force for their prompt response and proactive investigation that led to the arrest of Mr. Prosper.

‘However, WACOL must state the worrisome nature of the rampancy of such cases. It is simply unacceptable! Girls deserve to have a safe environment to flourish and excel.

“They should not have their childhood snatched from them by people who ought to protect them. These widespread violations against girls threaten their existence and violate their human rights.

“Girls are no longer safe anywhere, even in religious spaces. There is a need for perpetrators to be held accountable and for tools of the law to be activated to protect girls in all places.

“Finally, members of the public must be intentional about discarding harmful practices and traditions that promote abusive acts against women and girls.

“WACOL will continue to fight for zero tolerance against all forms of violence against women and girls so they can exist in a society where their rights are respected in law and practice.# EndViolenceAgainstGirls #StopKidnapping”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



