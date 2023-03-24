WaterAid, SSDO, Launches African Sanitation Policy Guideline In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to address the Sanitation challenges confronting Enugu State, WaterAid Nigeria, and it’s implementing partner, South- Saharan Social Development Organization (SSDO), have officially Launched the African Sanitation Policy Guideline project (ASPG), in the State, saying if properly implemented, the continental guideline will tackle the existing gaps in the sector.

Speaking while presenting an overview of the guideline during the launch on Thursday in Enugu, the WateAid state Lead, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, stated that “Enugu State is lucky to be one of the few states selected by the organization to benefit from the project.

“And we are looking forward to all the line Ministries, Department and Agencies MDAs, that have a role to play in the Sanitation sector of the state to look at their own policies, and see if there are gaps in them, using (ASPG) template to address such gaps.

He noted that it has been established by the African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW), that the existing Sanitation policies in African nations are not sufficient enough to address the Sanitation challenges across the continent, because they are not inclusive and has alot of gaps.

“And if they are implemented the way they are, they will not be able to meet the Sanitation MDG goal. So, the ASPG is to help the African countries at National and sub regional levels to be able to take a second look at the existing policies they have, with a view to assessing them in line with the ASPG.

He added that “with the assessment done, they will carry out some review that will bring out gaps that have been there.

Acording to the State Lead, “It is our hope therefore, that when these gaps are identified, the key Stakeholders will come together to address them using the ASPG .

Akpanufot, further explained that “the African Sanitation Policy Guidelines have been developed by the Secretariat of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) to provide guidance to African governments on the review, revision, and development of sanitation policies and associated implementation strategies.

“The Guidelines provide advice on the process and suggested contents of a sanitation policy” he stated.

Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, said the (ASPG) was a master piece, which would go a long way in changing the narrative of Sanitation issues in the state.

While commending WaterAid in it’s intervention in the state over the years, he assured that at the appropriate time, his Ministry will integrate the guideline “as part of our working document because Sanitation Sector is very important in human existence.

“Sanitation is a major aspect of human capital and societal development, hence needs to be taken very seriously at all times.

“And of course, you know Sanitation affects the health of Citizens, especially rural dwellers where you have people who are not knowledgeable in matters relating to issue of Sanitation.

The Commissioner, expressed optimism that the (ASPG) when implemented, will no doubt, address Sanitation challenges such as open Defecation, especially in rural community.

Launching the project, on behalf of Enugu State government, Special Adviser on Water Resources, to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mr. Anthony Dubem onyia, said the ASPG project “initiated by WaterAid is an important milestone, and I am proud to be part of this great initiative. “Water Aid is a global organization that has been working tirelessly to improve access to clean water and sanitation in developing countries. “The African Sanitation Policy Guidelines project is another step in that direction. The project aims to provide guidelines to African governments on how to develop and implement sanitation policies that can help improve the lives of millions of people across the continent. “Sanitation is a fundamental human right, yet millions of people in Africa lack access to basic sanitation facilities. This has a significant impact on their health and wellbeing, and it hinders their ability to lead productive lives. ” According to a recent report by the World Health Organization, over 50% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa lacks access to basic sanitation facilities, which has led to increased cases of preventable diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid fever. “Through the African Sanitation Policy Guidelines project, Water Aid is taking a step in the right direction to address this issue”, adding that the guidelines will provide governments with a roadmap on how to improve sanitation infrastructure, develop policies, and increase funding for sanitation projects. “This project is not just about providing access to clean water and sanitation; it is also about empowering communities to take ownership of their own sanitation needs. Water Aid is committed to working with African governments and other stakeholders to ensure that the guidelines are implemented effectively and efficiently. I urge all of us to support this initiative in any way we can. By working together, we can ensure that every person in Africa has access to basic sanitation facilities and can lead a healthy, productive life. The launch which was attended by the State Commissioner for Health Professor Ikechukwu Obi, was equally graced by the Executive Director, SSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Stakeholders, relevant Ministries in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene WASH sector, amongst other groups.