We Are Excited With Tinubu Govt’s Direction – Bank Of America

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A delegation of the Bank of America led by its President of International, Mr Bernard Mensah, says it is excited by the early decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Mensah lauded Tinubu for the initial steps taken by his administration to improve the nation’s economy.

The BOA representatives paid the President a courtesy visit and expressed their willingness to support the Tinubu-led administration with ideas to advance the market (and) enhance partnerships in new technology applications, climate change solutions and deployment of global resources to the country, so Nigeria can take its seat on the global stage on these issues.

“We are excited with the new government (and) some of the early decisions that they have taken,” he said.

“We are looking to see how we can help partner. We have a lot of global resources we think we can help with the Nigerian economy.

“We think we can help think through the market, financial architecture and structure, technology applications, the whole global debate around climate and how we can bring resources to bear so that Nigeria can really take its seat on the global stage on these issues.”

Also on the team is the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mrs Yvonne Ike Fasiro, as well as the Head of Investment Banking in Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Chuba Ezenwa.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Monetary Policy, Mr Wale Edun, also noted observations by the BOA team that the financing and liquidity the nation requires in foreign exchange are in the hands of Nigerians.

According to him, the Bank of America further asserts that Nigerian savings are enough to propel the Nigerian economy, increase employment and reduce poverty.

Consequently, Edun said that the Federal Government will review these observations as an improvement to the economy is a work in progress and would require more planning to boost the nation’s economic policies.





