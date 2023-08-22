We Mean Well For Nigeria- Oluremi Tinubu Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday said Nigerians should look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture which has light at the end of the tunnel

A statement signed by Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, said Tinubu spoke while receiving wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector general of Police led by the wives of Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

The First Lady assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was doing everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal until the gains of the policy begin to materialize.

She said her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative was also supporting the government in this regard, stressing it was for this reason that she was soliciting the support of the wives of the Service Chiefs.

“We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel”.

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced”.

The First Lady also promised that the Renewed Hope Initiative would soon be reaching out to vulnerable widows of fallen officers in the military.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa assured that the various Associations under Defence and Police Officers wives are poised to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in all areas of its scope of coverage namely Agriculture, Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Social Investment. She said this is importantly so because these are all areas of interest to all the Associations.

The First lady was then decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, which is as enshrined in the constitution of the various associations.





