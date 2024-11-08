We Will Fix PDP To Fix Nigeria -Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will do everything within its power to fix the party and Nigeria.

Makinde stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Board of Governors and the unveiling of the Roadmap for Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).

PDI is the research arm of PDP established in 2000 to promote a new democratic culture in Nigeria and Africa through the provision of value-added education, training, capacity building, research, and documentation programmes.

Makinde said that PDP could fix Nigeria, adding that “we will fix PDP and then PDP will fix Nigeria, which will be the basis of real hope for the people of Nigeria.

“As we approach 2027, it is clear that the PDP has to provide real hope for Nigeria. By revitalising the PDI that real hope is being provided for our people.

“Our country needs direction. Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to provide an ideological foundation,” he said.

Makinde said that with the inauguration of the board, PDP was moving a step closer to defining the ideology it stood for.

He advised politicians and leaders who were given opportunity to serve to always ask themselves what they want to be remembered for.

The Oyo governor pledged his commitment to strengthening of the country’s democracy and PDP.

“From 2019, I’ve been benefitting from PDP. So, I want to say thank you to our great party, and all the stakeholders gathered here today, for giving me the opportunity to get not one, but two mandates, back to back, under this umbrella.

“The only thing I can promise you, is that, since I fetched water from that well, and I have been drinking since 1999, I will not pollute the well when it is time for me to exit that office,” he said.

Makinde also urged PDP leaders, members and stakeholders to go into the Nov. 16 Ondo governorship election united and resist any attempt to truncate the election.

He said that the PDP needed true reconciliation and unity to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo.

In his remarks, former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, emphasised the need to jointly build PDP, saying parties are built on ideas, philosophies and policies.

He urged PDP members to move away from building ideas on self or on ambition, as Nigeria move towards 2027.

“We cannot have an ambition if we don’t have a party. We cannot have a party if we don’t have ideas. This is where it starts from. This is the foundation that is important.

“Let us desist from talking about who is running for councilors, or who is running for governor, or who is running for president in 2027.

“Let us talk about what is PDP. What does PDP represent? These are the issues and policies that we must take into account,” Saraki said.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of PDI Board of Governors, Taofeek Arapaja, pledged the governing board members’ commitment to the mission, and vision of PDI, and to the guiding principles of the PDP.

Arapaja, who is the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), commended the party leadership and Makinde’s efforts at revamping PDI, said that the board would advance the principles of PDI to enrich Nigeria’s democracy.

“As we embark on this journey, we pledge that we will live with innovations, transparency and inclusivity.

“We are passionate about equipping the next generation of leaders and ensuring that the PDI becomes a true engine of progressive thoughts, skills, building and intellectual discourse within our party and beyond.

“We envision a PDI that is not just a research institute, but a vibrant, inclusive hub for the youths, women and all party members,” Arapaja said.

The Director General of PDI, Dr Edward Adie, acknowledging the support of Makinde for revamping of the institute, seek support from all in terms of funding, personnel among others.

He said that research institute such as PDI was critical for party electoral success, funding substance of power and needed training for political leaders. (NAN)