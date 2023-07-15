We’ll Protect Benin Artifacts, Buhari Assures Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has pledged to protect Benin artifacts returned to the country from different parts of the world as a way of archiving the history of the people

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake

Speaking when he received the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, and other traditional leaders from Edo State, the President assured them that his administration would support the Benin Royal Council in its bid to establish a museum that will house the artifacts.

The President congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen artifacts, commending his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum was built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

“It deserves our protection. We are glad to have them back, and we are glad you are happy. They are in protective custody. It is a matter of history, over a hundred years. We will work on the museum,” he said.

Tinubu said the Federal Government was currently undertaking an audit of its infrastructure projects, promising to ensure that roads in Edo State are considered in line with a request made by the traditional ruler.

In his address, Oba Ewuare II commended Tinubu for the giant strides of his administration within its first weeks.

“We’ve predicted that you would hit the ground running and you have done so, even faster than we thought,” the royal father said.

He said the steps taken by the President since his inauguration on May 29, 2023 had renewed the hope of Nigerians and put the country on the path to progress and development.

The monarch appealed to Tinubu to help the Benin Palace to ensure that the artefacts returned are not stolen or taken over from the Benin Royal House.

Oba Ewuare II thanked the Federal Government for his appointment as Pro-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).





