WEPBI Organizes Summit For Women On Leadership Roles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A University Lecturer, (Dr) Mrs Rejoice Okocha, has stressed the need for Nigerian women to rise up and join politics so as to contribute their quota in addressing the leadership challenges confronting the nation, saying no country, including Nigeria can, achieve it’s development dream without Women participation.

She maintained that for Nigeria to really record meaningful development as well as achieve the various Millennium Development Goals MDGs, as being canvassed by the United Nations (UN), Women must be fully involved in all the sectors of the nation’s economy.

The University Don, who currently lectures at the Assemblies of God Church owned Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi state, South East Nigeria, equally charged Women to unleash the potential deposited inside them by God to rescue the nation from the leadership problem.

She spoke weekend, in Enugu as a resource person during an annual programme, called ‘The Queens Summit – The Woman In Me’ put together by a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative (WEBPI) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and Actionaid Nigeria with the theme “ Young Women Becoming Unstoppable Entrepreneur and Leaders.

According to her, Women are special species created by God, and “There is something inside every woman that must be delivered in order to affect the lives of the people.

“ I want to urge all women to get actively involved in politics to alleviate the suffering of the people because when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice

“As we all know. An army of sheep led by a lion is better than an army of lion led by a sheep so Nigeria will be better if led by a strong and visionary woman.

“It’s high time women became involved actively in leadership and politics. We have cases of women that succeeded in leadership positions so women should be allowed to lead in the society, women should be given the space to get involved in the electoral process

“We have to actively involved in politics in order to get a mark and make Nigeria a better nation,” she said

Earlier, in a remark, the Communication Manager of WEPBI, Ewoh Ogechi Florence, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Director, (ED), Oguadimma Ijeoma Joy, explained that the aim of the program is to ensure that young women become more viable in the society in terms of entrepreneurship and leadership.

“The program is aimed at equipping women, training them on what to do to become great in life” she added

“WEPBI is a non-profit and core women’s rights organization, working to empower women and girls with knowledge of their rights and leadership capacity.

“As an organization, we have relentlessly championed the cause of women, especially those neglected within the rural communities, improving on their political and economic relevance through inclusivity in decision making, economic growth and participation in politics towards the realization of good governance.

“Over the years, WEPBI has made remarkable success for women to proactively contribute to the society, through women inclusion in leadership/decision-making and economic empowerment. We also have a structure that builds the capacity of young girls and women on Economic empowerment, leadership and personal development skills.

“We are striving to expand our reach to young girls and women for their rights and needs to be addressed at all time.

She added that “WEPBI has the vision of building ‘an equitable society in which everyone enjoys their rights irrespective of gender, creed and other affiliations’, which is why we present to you The Queen’s Summit.

“The Queens Summit is an annual seminar, for young female entrepreneurs and leaders, which is geared towards boosting their self-confidence, by providing them the platform to share their thoughts/ experiences, as well as gain knowledge and build sustainable networks.

“This event is timely, considering the fact that some women are seemly on a cross road towards building a meaningful life with the increasing rate of divorce, loss of jobs, political exclusion, ritual killings etc

According to her, “this platform will in no small measures provide a veritable platform for women to learn from others and thrive.

“One of the main aims of this summit is to actualize total re-orientation especially in the minds of young vibrant women, thereby increasing women’s capacity to emerge as society builders.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it will interest you to know that WEPBI will be launching her first quarterly published magazine ‘THE WOMAN’; the informative magazine is well a detailed piece highlighting issues across Life style, health, women inclusion in governance, gender equality etc.

“The magazine is another veritable tool WEPBI is using to promote the interest of women and showcase their leadership as well as entrepreneurial potentials.

“May I use this golden opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Global Affairs Canada for their sponsorship and Action Aid for their tremendous support.

I am convinced that our meeting today will improve our competency in becoming great entrepreneurs and leaders.

She stated that the magazine will not only give a voice to the challenges and strides of women in all works of life, It will generally change the narratives.