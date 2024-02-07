INEC To Issue Certificates Of Return To 18 Federal Lawmakers-Elect Today

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will present certificates of return to 18 newly elected members of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said this on Tuesday, days after re-run and bye-elections across the country.

“Certificates of Return will be presented to the newly elected Federal lawmakers, comprising three Senators and 15 Members of the House of Representatives. The presentation is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 7th February 2024, at 2 pm at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja,” he said in a statement.

He listed the parties that won the elections to include the Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

For state lawmakers elected during the recently conducted election, he said the presentation of certificates of return will be “conducted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the respective States where the bye-elections or re-run elections took place.

“These presentations are to be arranged by the RECs and are expected to be completed by the end of this week. Elected members are encouraged to liaise with the RECs for further details. Additionally, detailed results from these elections are now available for public view on the Commission’s official website and social media channels.”





