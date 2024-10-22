We’re Strategising To Unite Members In Ondo — PDP Committee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee says it is putting strategies in place to reunite party members in Ondo ahead of the state governorship election.

The Committee Chairman, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, stated this while speaking with newsmen after the committee meeting on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that for any party to be able to go into battle and win, it must be united.

Oyinlola said that the committee had undertaken a tour of the South-West, and the Ondo election came up prominently in its meeting.

“We are putting our strategies in place,” he said.

He disclosed that the committee had a fruitful discussion with PDP members of the National Assembly, with recommendations on the way forward.

“We met with the members of the National Assembly so that we can share in their experiences as to what is causing the dwindling fortunes of our party politically.

“We’ve had useful discussions with them and I think there are suggestions that we have for our party to be united and formidable. That’s what has happened this evening,” he said.

Asked of PDP members the committee intends to reconcile, Oyinlola said “anybody that has any quarrel with anybody in the party, they are the ones we are reconciling.”

He said that the committee would be meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee on Tuesday.(NAN)