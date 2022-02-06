Why Africa Needs Stronger, Better Leadership To Grow —Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has stated that Africa’s growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that looks to the people’s needs and effectively strengthens institutions that will encourage peaceful co-existence and also provide uniqueness to conflicts and coups.

The Nigerian leader disclosed this on Sunday in Addis Ababa, at a meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, at the Headquarters of the African Union.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement he signed on Sunday.

The President appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Ahmed in maintaining peace and unity in the country and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

He said. “You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make the desired impact, especially in maintaining peace.”

President Buhari also urged the Ethiopian leader to remain focused on keeping the country together, in spite of the difficulties, promising that Nigeria will continue to support efforts in peaceful co-existence and unity.

Speaking, the Prime Minister appreciated President Buhari for his support to the country over the years, on national and personal endeavors, particularly in encouraging unity and stability.