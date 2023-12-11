Why Contesting For President Of Nigeria Is Like Demotion To Me – Bishop Oyedepo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, has stated that running for president is like a demotion to him.

Bishop Oyedepo disclosed that the Bible has shown him that he’s on top of the nation and that is why he can’t run for president.

The cleric disclosed this after Shiloh in the church’s headquarters in Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State.

Speaking on the spirit of faith, Bishop Oyedepo said, “When I said it will be like demotion if I am called to be Nigeria’s president because I see myself on top of nations from scripture.

“The spirit of faith is action-driven, and its strength is your inner man. The day I saw God’s agenda for my life, I moved.

“If I go to be with God today, you will be surprised that nations will converge here.”





