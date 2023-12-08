Why I Converted To Islam – Mercy Aigbe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, also known as Hajia Meenah, has opened up on why she converted from Christianity to Islam.

Speaking in an interview in Your View talk show, a programme on TVC, the actress disclosed her admiration for her husband Kazim Adeoti, saying that her love for him made it less difficult for her to change her religion.

She said: “I love my husband so very much; I’m such a lover girl and I’m very emotional, and I love love. I’m a 45-year-old woman, and I am responsible for my actions and decisions, so my family didn’t say much. The thing is when it comes to religion, I am a very liberal person, and I love my husband. It’s all exciting for me because I am learning the religion and everything, so it’s exciting. But at the end of the day, we all serve one God.”

The African Examiner recalls that in April 2023, the actress surprised many Nigerians after she announced her conversion revealing her name as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. This was before the beginning of Ramadan.

On that day, she expressed her joy, saying, “I’m so, so, so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture, and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It’s like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I’m so happy that people that we called came here.”





