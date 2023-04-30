Why I Declared False Election Results – Suspended Adamawa REC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, has opened up on why he announced results of 69 polling units in the April 15 supplementary election.

According to him, it was due to security pressure.

Ari made this known in a letter to the Inspector General of Police as he explained his role in the controversial April 16 announcement of the governorship election results, which announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) as the winner against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and current governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

In the letter, which was copied to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ari disclosed that he acted within the law to prevent looming danger from the delay in announcing the results.

He discovered that the results brought by the presiding officers from the 69 polling units, which he did not sign were not the same from those uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

He stated, “It was based on this that I compiled all the polling unit results and declared the winner of the election based on the highest number of valid votes scored by the candidate of the APC.

“I had the breakdown of the valid votes scored by the two leading candidates in the supplementary election, using the results from the polling units as collated into all relevant forms EC8B, C, D and E respectively by properly and legally appointed and recognised collation officers and my humble self as the Adamawa State Chief Collation Officer and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

“Prior to the declaration, there was an intelligence report made available to me that the two national commissioners were at the Government House, Yola at 8:31 pm on April 15, 2023 and held a meeting with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.”

Ari also disclosed that immediately after the declaration, some PDP supporters attacked two INEC commissioners and the returning officer for allegedly failing to deliver Governor Fintiri.

He added: “It was alleged that the people beaten in the purported video wanted to subvert the rerun election in Adamawa State and undermine the will of the people as expressed through the ballot.”