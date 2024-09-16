Why I left Super Eagles Job –Peseiro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has opened up on the reason he left the job.

The Portuguese was in charge of the three-time African champions for 22 months and guided the Super Eagles to second position at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire

Recall that the 64-year-old tactician resigned in February.

According to Peseiro, he resigned because of the pressure and stress that comes with it.

“I decided that when I finish the AFCON, I will leave. I had put too much effort in my job, it was too much stress. Everyone supported me – my family and the players but I grew fatigue, I thought it was enough for me, even if I had won the AFCON,” Peseiro told SABC Sport.

Despite the challenges he encountered while managing the Super Eagles, Peseiro said the “job was special”.

“Nigeria was an amazing job, with good players. We played very well in the AFCON. I think our team was the best until we lost to Cote d’Ivoire in the tournament,” he added.

Peseiro is still searching for a job since he left Nigeria. The former Venezuela coach said he is waiting for the right project.

”I am waiting for a good job, for a good step. It is true there were offers from South Africa, Europe and in Brazil as well, but I didn’t take any and feel good for those jobs. Someone called to tell me about the Sundowns job and about other things but until now, nothing special,” he added.