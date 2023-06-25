Why I Regret Getting Married – Ini Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo, has stated that she regrets getting married.

The African Examiner recalls that Ini Edo walked down the aisle to American-based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina on November 29, 2008.

The marriage lasted for five years before they finally removed the plug from their relationship and got divorced in 2013.

Speaking in a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actress stated that she got married in the first place because of “family pressure”.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

Ini Edo, however, stated that she would get married again “if the right person comes”.

On why she chose to welcome her baby via surrogacy, the actress said, “I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”





