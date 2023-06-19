Why I Supported Akpabio To Become Senate President – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened up on the reason he supported Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the President of the Senate.

Wike disclosed this on Sunday in his special thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state as he described Akpabio as his long-time loyalist who also donated ₦200 million for his governorship campaign in 2014 and 2015.

According to Wike, while others were criticising him, Akpabio supported his governorship ambition in 2015.

“When I was running in 2014 and 2015 he came out and supported me. He gave me N200 million for that election.

“That is why I said one good turn deserves another. I supported him this time, and I thank God he won,” he said.

Clarifying Wike’s claim, the Senate President and former Akwa Ibom governor stated that the ₦200 million he donated to Wike’s campaign in 2015 was not from the coffers of Akwa Ibom State but from his savings from the telecom sector, where he was a managing director before he emerged governor of Akwa Ibom State.





