Fuji Star Pasuma Loses Mum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, the mother of Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has died.

Pasuma announced this in a post via his verified Instagram page.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote Thursday, posting his picture and the late Alhaja Kuburat.

Fans and entertainers who flooded the comment section consoled Pasuma.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Deepest condolences,” comedian Mr Macaroni wrote.

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, also condoled with Pasuma, saying, “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Last year, the musician took to social media in celebration of two special women in his life. He shared a photo of his aged mother and his daughter, wishing them happy birthday celebrations.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry equally flooded the comment section with beautiful wishes for the celebrants.

“Happy birthday my golden mother Alhaja Adijat kuburat (Iyawo Anobi)and delectable and sexy Navy Daughter(Opeyemi khadijat). More Calendar to tear off insha ALLAHU Amin,” he wrote.