Why I Was Nervous During My Performance At King Charles Iii’s Coronation – Tiwa Savage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, says how nervousness almost spoilt her performance at the historical coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

The African Examiner recalls that Tiwa Savage was the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event and she thrilled the guests at the King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March.

Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain TV Show, Tiwa Savage disclosed that she was nervous in the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

She said: “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd.”

Tiwa Savage also described the British Queen Consort, Camilla, as “very lovely” in the show.





