Why I Will Assess Tinubu’s Regime After One Year –Soyinka

On Sunday, NOBEL Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, stated that he would keep all his observations about President Bola Tinubu’s administration until one year into his tenure, in May 2024.

Soyinka stated that this is his policy as a one-year delay gives the President lots of time to “make up” for lost grounds.

The literary icon stated this when he visited President Tinubu who is holidaying in Lagos.

He said: “Well, you know, something you may have noticed about me is that most heads of state when they take office, I always leave them alone for about the first year…because they need time.

“I know when they come in, they don’t start from ground zero. They often start even lower than ground zero and they have to make up.

“So, I’m adopting the same principle this time. When you see me next year, ask the same question again and listen to my answer.

“I came here with a seven-point agenda. And we had a very thorough discussion on those items.

“Actually, it’s an embarrassing visit because when I visited him the last time, it was to try and persuade him not to run for office. I told Atiku and himself to please leave the ground so young people could run. That’s the last time we met about five years ago.

“So I came to see how he was doing after ignoring my advice. I came to see how both he and his wife were weathering Nigeria, and to wish them a Happy Christmas.”

Also, the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, who also visited Tinubu in Lagos, tasked Nigerians to remain patient as the economic reforms would yield prosperity if sustained.

Otti said, “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying policy; the exchange rate and then removing subsidy, which actually had become a scam and costing us a lot of money.

“Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.

“So, it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around.”





