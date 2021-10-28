Why Insecurity In Nigeria Will Not Spill Into Next Govt – Gen Maina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Retired Maj.-Gen Saleh Maina says the insecurity in Nigeria will not drag into the next federal administration.

Maina was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armoured Division, Jos, the Plateau capital.

He spoke in Abuja at a roundtable on Internal Security Management organised by Cleen Foundation.

Maina said insecurity can be suppressed with adequate political will, insisting that the government has agencies to surmount the problem.

“It’s about the political will, cooperation, tasking agencies and monitoring their performance. If it is strategy-related, the government should re-strategise”.

Maina said if the challenges are equipment, personnel or training, the authorities should provide such “missing elements”.

The retired General expressed optimism that the present administration can wipe out the insurgency in the North-East and North-West.

“The issue of insecurity will not spill into the next government because there has been lots of improvement in the last one year.

“Insurgency has reduced in the North-East. There have been successes in the Northwest”, NAN quoted him as saying.

Maina added that the changes in the leadership of the major security outfits were indicators of the government’s seriousness to end insecurity.

