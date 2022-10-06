Why Its Safe To Assume Tinubu Is Missing – Atiku’s Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, on Thursday stated that the admission of Festus Keyamo (SAN), Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, that he is not aware of the whereabouts of his principal, Bola Tinubu, is “a national security risk”.

According to Bwala, “it is safe to assume that Tinubu is missing”.

Bwala stated this as he reacted to Festus Keyamo’s statement.

African Examiner recalls that Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC campaign council, has stated that he’s unaware of the current location of the party’s presidential flag-bearer, Tinubu.

“Our candidate is not in the country currently and I don’t have any information on where he is,” Keyamo had said.

He also added that only mischief makers are gravely concerned about Tinubu’s whereabouts.

However, Bwala described Keyamo’s comments as a menace.

“Based on the confession/admission of their campaign spokesman, it is safe to assume that their candidate is missing, That’s a national security risk.

“At every given time, campaign must know the location of their PC and why he is in that location. It is called national security,” Bwala wrote on his Twitter handle.