Why Mmesoma’s UTME Result Is Completely Fake – JAMB Registrar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has stated that the result belonging to Mmesoma Ejikeme is fake.

According to Oloyede, if JAMB was to reveal the details of the alleged forgery, the discovery will shock many Nigerians.

The African Examiner writes that Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State who has been accused of falsely forging her UTME score and announcing herself as the best candidate for the exams for the year.

Also, Ejikeme uploaded a video on social media on Monday saying that the result in question is not forged and that she legitimately got the score of 362 as she has always been a brilliant student.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, the JAMB Registrar stated that the result that the student has been trying to pass as her own, is actually the template for a student who sat UTME two years ago.

“If you scan the code, the candidate’s result will show. So I can say emphatically that the girl is parading a fake result. It is either she is being duped, or she is part of a syndicate manufacturing purported JAMB results.

“There are security features on our results, so I can emphasise that the girl is just trying to deceive the public. Her result is completely fake. Her claim that she printed the result from our site is a lie, and totally incorrect. If we should reveal all that we know, people will be shocked. So if people are looking for shortcuts to achieve an end that is what would happen.

“The result she is holding is completely fake because we are able to track everything printed from our system,” he said.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



