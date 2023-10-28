Why Mohbad’s Father Is Angry – Iyabo Ojo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has claimed that James Aloba, the father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, is not happy d because his deceased son bought some property with the name of his six-month-old son, Liam’s name.

Ojo disclosed this on Friday when she was interviewed by popular broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, as she disclosed that the family of the late singer are distressed concerning the inheritance of the late singer’s properties.

She said: “I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s wife. I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s mum. And Mohbad’s dad also called me and told me some things. From what Mohbad’s dad said I know that there’s an issue going on between the dad and the wife’s family.

“He said he would like me to ask Mohbad’s wife’s mother some questions which are personal family questions. Most of it is based on properties and money. And one of it was like… He said to me, ‘I bought my property with my name so why will Mohbad buy his own property in his son’s name?’ Don’t I think it was shady?

“There’s a property that Mohbad bought in his son’s name.”





