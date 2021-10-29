Why Nigeria Is Still Battling Insecurity-SGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has stated that a rejig of Nigeria’s military architecture will assist in putting an end to the country’s fight against insecurity.

Mustapha disclosed this when he received the 24-member advisory committee on the reform of the armed forces and defence in Abuja.

According to him, the territorial nature of the country demands a military reform.

The committee, headed by Alwali Kazir, was inaugurated in September by Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, to drive the recommendations on the reform of armed forces.

The committee is also to effect a seven-point term of reference, look into the recommendations of the reform committee’s report and also place them into immediate, short, medium, and long term as necessary.

The SGF applauded the reform process and assured the committee of his commitment to see to the approval of the recommendations.

“Reforms are critical and difficult to implement, but the step taken by the ministry of defence is a right step in the right direction to address security challenges,” Mustapha said.

“The reasons we are still battling with insecurity is because we have not reformed our military architecture, and considering the territorial nature of our country, there is a need for the security rejig.

“I am committed to anything that will transform the armed forces and in any capacity, I will do my best for the necessary approval.”























