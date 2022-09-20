ASUU Strike: Reps’ Stakeholders Meet Behind Closed Doors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The stakeholders’ meeting called by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the lingering face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced.

The meeting started about 3:45pm.

Gbajabiamila had summoned a stakeholders’ meeting for 3pm to resolve the crisis that had led to lecturers shutting down the universities for over seven months.

The Speaker had invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; the national leadership of ASUU and other critical stakeholders.

The leadership of the House and ASUU were in attendance, while the ministers of finance and labour were absent. The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, and a representative of the labour ministry were, however, in attendance.

Gbajabiamila, however, said the meeting would go behind closed doors after the opening remarks by the stakeholders.

Details later…