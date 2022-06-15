I’ve Never Failed Before In Elections- Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has stated that he has never failed before in an election.

Tinubu disclosed this during the APC rally held on Tuesday in Ekiti ahead of the governorship election in the state to support the APC party’s candidate in the election, Biodun Oyebanji.

African Examiner writes that the governorship election in the state is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Tinubu said, “I’ve never failed an election before.”

The APC presidential aspirant, who also spoke in the Yoruba language said, “To ba t’eka, o le te owo” meaning, “if you don’t vote, you can’t hold money.”

He further stated that the “People’s Democratic Party is a poverty development party,” tasking the people of the state to vote for the APC in the state and in the 2023 presidential election.