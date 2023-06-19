Why Peter Obi Won’t Get Justice In Court – Pastor Giwa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has tasked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to look for something else to do rather than waiting for justice at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Giwa disclosed this when he addressed members in Akure saying that Obi was only entertaining Nigerians.

He said: “I knew he couldn’t have gone too far. No popularity on social media can stand the test of time. When it is not your time, it is not your time! He betrayed his boss, Atiku, who brought him into the limelight. If you love Nigeria so much as proclaimed, why didn’t you wait in your political party to fight the battle? Suddenly, you changed and pretended that you were not part of the system that led us to where we are today.

“God can’t stomach arrogance, pretence, and betrayal, according to Proverbs 16:5. The Lord says he will put those upstairs in their place. We know all the politicians we will hold responsible should anything go wrong in Nigeria.

“He is just wasting his time entertaining Nigerians; don’t forget that I told you that the last presidential election was between the two old men I described as thieves. I said the better one would eventually lead the country.

“When I also told you that Obi was a social media presidential candidate, his people abused me because they didn’t want to listen to the truth. They held a series of meetings with their pastors, who deceived them that they would win. Now, he has suddenly become a wealthy man at the expense of the poor people who didn’t know where he was heading. The truth is stranger than fiction, they say!

“Please, don’t waste your time, my brother. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.



“It’s left for whoever is there as President to prove some of us right or wrong. Time will tell. They are all corrupt politicians; what we want is while you are there stealing the money, remember the citizens and let them taste the national cake.

“The money belongs to the citizens of Nigeria. At least, nothing stops you from transforming the country and protecting the rights and dignity of individual Nigerians.”





