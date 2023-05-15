Why Seun Kuti Must Be Quickly Prosecuted For Assaulting Police Officer – PSC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has stated that Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, must be prosecuted over an assault on a police officer in Lagos state.

The African Examiner recalls that On Saturday, now-viral footage emerged online showing Kuti slapping a uniformed policeman.

In the video, Kuti can be seen charging at the officer on the roadside before smacking his face.

Reacting to the incident, Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, directed the arrest of the musician.

In a statement on Sunday, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesperson of PSC, stated that the commission and Arase kicked against the action while commending the IGP for his directive.

Arase also heaped praises on the police officer in question for staying calm despite the provocation.

“As civilised people, we must explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials rather than this uncouth behaviour of assaulting the symbol of authority in our country,” the PSC chairperson said.

“We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilk.”