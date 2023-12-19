Why Tinubu Does Not Have Constitutional Right In Ondo, Rivers Crisis – Fashola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Work, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention is not needed in the ongoing political crisis in Ondo and Rivers states, as the constitution doesn’t allow room for such.

“Does the Constitution assign a role to the President in this matter?” Fashola asked as he spoke at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess Honourary Members Forum 2023 Annual Lecture held in Lagos during the weekend.

Irrespective of the calls for the president to get involved in the crisis, Fashola stated that the constitution clearly outlines the proper procedures and roles of officials in such situations.

“Are those inviting the President to act in Ondo and in Rivers states not aware that the President has no constitutional role in these matters?” he asked.

The former Lagos State governor also heaped praises on the “blue blood Ondo indigenes” that pushed for law and constitutionality in their state’s recent political tension.





