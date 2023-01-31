Wike Accuses PDP National Leadership Of Anti-Party Activities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is an act of anti-party on the part of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tell lawyers handling legal suits on behalf of the PDP in the State to dissociate themselves from the cases.

The Rivers State governor stated that “anti-party begets anti-party” and since the PDP national has started the anti-party game, it will get anti-party in return.

“We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party politics. I told them anti-party begets anti party. You know we carried these small parties (APC, SDP) to court for failing to do what the law says.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national have gone to collude with them (opposition parties) to write our lawyers a letter that they should take their hands off, in order to kill the cases we filed. I have told our lawyers to withdraw from the matters. I will hit them back by tomorrow.

“Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers State, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it. We are voting for our people here. Now you have told us you are anti-party. We will show you what anti-partyism is. Already, we have caught them red-handed.”

Governor Wike emphasized that the forthcoming election is a battle that must be won, and urged Etche people to go home, get prepared by collecting the remainder of their Permanent Voters Card with INEC and vote all PDP candidates in the State.

The governor stressed that the PDP in Rivers is a formidable squad, fully prepared for the election and it has all that it takes to ensure that the election is peaceful, with winning votes secured for all its candidates.