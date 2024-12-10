Wike Backs Amendment Of TETFund Act To Accommodate Nigerian Law School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has backed ongoing calls for the amendment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to accommodate the Nigerian Law School in its interventions.

Wike announced the support at the inauguration of the construction of 10-unit housing staff quarters for the Nigerian Law school, Bwari, Abuja, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister also handed over seven operational vehicles to the school to improve its operation.

The minister said that the amendment of the TETFund Act to accommodate the Nigerian Law School was long overdue, considering its contribution to the development of the legal profession.

“This is a professional training school. So, we will give all the necessary support that the Fund be amended for the law school to benefit from its special intervention funds.

“If that happens, I am sure the difference will be clear. The school will have the money it requires to provide critical infrastructure,” he said.

Wile also called for increased budgetary provisions for the Nigerian Law School to enable the school to carry out infrastructural development for quality service delivery.

He explained that the provision of staff quarters and operational vehicles to the law school in Bwari was directed by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the institution also belongs to the Federal Government, and as such, there was nothing wrong in providing the needed infrastructure to uplift the school.

The minister also promised to build 200-bed male and female hostels for the Nigerian Laws School, Bwari.

According to him, the current hostels are not fit for the training of professional lawyers for the Nigerian legal profession

He said that the funds for the construction of the hostels would be captured in the FCTA’s 2025 budget.

He called on those who might not be happy with the support being given to the judiciary and legal education to wait for their turn.

He said: “If anybody is angry with us, let him wait for his turn. When you become the Minister of FCT, do it for your own profession.

“I am not going to be intimidated by anybody.

“Now that we are in this position, we must contribute to our constituency so that tomorrow, we will be able to say, while we were there, this was our own contribution as far as our constituency, the legal profession is concerned.”

He thanked Tinubu for giving him all the support he needs to succeed as the minister of the FCT.

Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, equally frowned at the non-inclusion of the Nigerian Law School as a benefiting institution.

“If you look at the laws setting up TETFund, the Nigerian Law School is not included, and I think the time has come to amend the Act to include the Nigerian Law School.

“This will enable the school benefit for the TETFund intervention funds,” he said.

Fagbemi thanked Wike, whom he described as “Mr Project” for all the support to the judiciary and the legal profession.

“Whether or not you like him, you cannot dispute the fact that he is a performer, and one person you will always know where he stands, no matter what, even if you don’t agree with him.

“Another thing is, he does not embark on any project he has no money to complete,” he said.

He appealed to other public office holders to extend a similar gesture to the Nigerian Law School to enable the school to maintain high standards in the training of legal professionals.

On his part, the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isah Chiroma, recalled that he had appealed to Wike for infrastructural support when he assumed office in August 2023.

“This project, is therefore, a promise made and a promise kept. The housing and operational vehicles will go a long way in assisting the school to achieve its mandate,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary, said that staff quarters would consist of a fully furnished four-bedroom bungalow, and expected to be completed in nine months. (NAN)