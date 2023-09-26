Security: Criminologist Advocates Domestication Of Peace, Conflict Resolution In Institutions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the alarming insecurity continues to ravage the entire nation, a former Enugu State Commissioner for Finance and Criminologist, Mrs. Adaonah Uyanwunne, has urged the three tiers of governments to domesticate peace and conflict resolution in various institutions to attain sustainable development.

She made the call weekend at an event to mark the 2023 International Peace Day in Port Harcourt, Rivers, South – South Nigeria.

Our Correspondent writes that the programme was put together by the Centre for Peace and Security Studies (CPSS) of the University of Port Harcourt in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Culture and Tourism Development.

According to her, without peace and security, it would be difficult to attain sustainable development in the society.

“Addressing insecurity starts with social reforms, domesticating peace, calling for negotiations and dialogue within local communities as well as inculcating culture of hard work on the youth.

The Ex- Enugu female Commissioner posited that “It is not enough to give our people palliatives but to create enabling environment in communities for peace to thrive,” she said.

Uyanwunne, who was also a criminologist, thanked the university for honouring her with the Center’s Fellow Investiture describing it as a “charge to campaign for peace within the local communities and tertiary institutions”.

Earlier in his speech, Vice Chancellor VC of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill declared that Nigeria and the rest of the world were in dire need of leaders who were peacemakers.

The VC explained that that the International Day of Peace called for collective commitment to championing peace in the society adding that the journey of peace was a collective responsibility for every Nigerian citizen.

In his remark, Director, Center for Peace and Security Studies, Prof Martin Ifeanacho, lamented that peace had been elusive in the world with crises ravaging global communities.

The director charged the awardees to use the honour to be ambassadors of peace.

Highlights of the event was the investiture of some dignitaries as Fellow, CPSS, including Adaonah, Prof Benjamin Okaba, President Ijaw National Congress, and Mr Henry Agpodjan, Logistics Manager, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas.