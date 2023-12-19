Wike, Fubara Reach Truce After Meeting With Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After weeks of dramatic twists in Rivers State, the political gladiators in the oil-rich South-South state reached a truce on Monday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also at the meeting were ex-Rivers governor, Peter Odili; and some traditional rulers from the state.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila were also part of the meeting.

Rivers State has been a theatre of the absurd in the last three months with the state House of Assembly serving as the “boxing ring”. The rift between Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister.

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

The President and some elder statesmen had intervened in the crisis earlier in October but it degenerated into a full-blown fight.

However, after Monday’s meeting, the warring parties agreed that all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara, and his team, be withdrawn immediately.

The Wike camp also agreed that all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the Rivers State House of Assembly be dropped immediately

The parties in the feud resolved to recognise the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly and not that of Edison Ehie.

The two camps agreed to recognise Amaewhule and his 26 allies who recently resigned from the PDP to the APC.

Other resolutions state thus:

