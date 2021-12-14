Wike Sacks Health Commissioner For Allegedly Hosting MDCN Without Approval

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has sacked the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, for allegedly hosting preliminary session of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) without approval.

Wike announced the commissioner’s sack when the MDCN Chairman, Prof. Abba Hassan, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor described the unilateral decision of the commissioner to host MDCN without the consent of the state government as ‘most embarrassing’.

He said that the state government did not request to host the preliminary session of the council.

Wike stressed that the commissioner erred by unilaterally scheduling hosting of MDCN for the same time government was inaugurating and flagging off of projects.

“Frankly speaking, I have never seen an embarrassment like this in my life. Everybody knows that it is not my nature to bring people and not attend to them. So, whoever has done this must suffer for it,” he said.

Wike, however, said that MDCN’s request for the establishment of tertiary hospital in each of their senatorial districts would not be realisable due to paucity of funds.