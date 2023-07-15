Words Of Pharrell Williams Changed My Life – Adekunle Gold

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has stated that Pharrell Williams is his legend and inspiration.



According to Adekunle Gold, the words of Pharrell Williams changed his life through his inspiring words.

He said: “Pharrell changed my life with this tweet I think it was as far back as like 2011 or 2013 he said something about ‘you are that person already, just put yourself in that place’, and ever since I found that tweet, my perspective of life changed.

“I stopped being afraid and I started to put myself out there more, moving like a superstar.

“One of the things I tell people is if you believe in yourself, you rig the game. You rig the game by just being yourself. Those words changed my life and working with Pharrell on this album? An absolute beauty. Everything about this album is a manifestation that’s happened already.”





