Work With Me To Fight Poverty, Terrorism, Tinubu Urges Governors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has called on all state governments to join hands with him to fight poverty and terrorism in the country.

The President made this comment at the Lagos House in Marina, where he was hosted by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu asserted that himself and his financial team are working very hard to make Nigeria a better and conducive living place for all citizens.

He also revealed that he feels the hardship the people are going through, and promised to work hard to give Nigerians the best economy and opportunities we can imagine.

The President commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy for holding forth the affairs of Lagos state, and making it remain the centre of excellence.

Tinubu assured the traditional rulers that culture and tradition will not be abandoned, but an all inclusive government must be ensured to fight for property in the country.

He charged all state governments to build more schools, enroll children in schools, and focus on Agriculture so that we can feed ourselves.

The President asked the people to work with him because it is not a one man job, it is a collective job. He said Nigeria is experiencing a very difficult time, but he is optimistic that the phase will pass very soon based on the economic policies being put in place.

During his speech he also made a few comments about the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu. According to him power is transient, ‘only God gives and takes’.

President Tinubu thanked Nigerians for standing by him all through the presidential and general election, for working tirelessly to ensure victory across board.

The host Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a one minute silence for the late governor of Ondo state Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu who passed on today.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says it is an opportunity to celebrate the president during the yuletide season. He also says that even at this difficult time, the people are proud of the policies and decisions being taken to change the economic situation of the country.

Representative of the traditional rulers Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, said they believe the administration of president Bola Tinubu will make Nigeria great once again.

He also appealed to the president to help ensure that the 37 local council development areas get constitutional backing and also ensure the constitution supports traditional institutions that will make their roles effective in Lagos state.

Senator Wasiu Eshilokun representing Lagos Central also assured the president of continuous support and cooperation at the National Assembly.

On his part, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa called for the implementation of legislative independence across the country.

The National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), David Akolade Alabi, appealed to the president to put in place community policing in order to tackle security challenges across the states.





