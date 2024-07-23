WTO: African Group Votes Okonjo-Iweala For 2nd Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Group at the World Trade organisation (WTO) presented a proposal at its General Council (GC) to re-elect Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general of the organisation.

Adebayo Thomas, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the proposal is for members to consider Okonjo-Iweala to run for another term as chief executive officer of the organisation.

He said ithe proposal was to also enable the Chair, of the General Council (GC) to commence the process of the appointment of the director-general as soon as possible.

He quoted Amb. Abdulhamid Adamu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to WTO, at the GC, as saying that members debated on the issue.

“And all members pointed to all the efforts and qualities of Okonjo-Iweala and her contributions to the organisation which enhanced a lot of progress and development.

“They all affirmed that she deserves to be reappointed as the director-general.

“All the members in the meeting from all regions that took the floor almost 58 members supported the proposal,” he said.

He added that members resolved that the General Council Chair should start consultations on the process of appointment soonest as approved by council.

Responding, Okonjo-Iweala thanked all members and assured to respond soonest with her acceptance after consultation with family members.(NAN