Yahaya Bello’s Presence In FEC Meeting Sparks Uproar Among Netizens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The picture of former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, alongside 36 other state governors who attended the Federal Executive Council Meeting with President Tinubu has caused uproar on social media.The African Examiner writes that Yahaya Bello was the immediate former governor of Kogi State before he was replaced by his political godson, Usman Ododo, who many described as a stooge for Yahaya Bello.

It appears that the fears of some persons who believe that the tenure of Usman Ododo is an extension of the tenure of Yahaya Bello, appears tangible after a picture emerged on Friday showing the governors who attended FEC meeting with President Bola Tinubu. Among those present was Yahaya Bello and this has sparked concerns on social media as many netizens ponder on the relevance of the presence of Yahaya Bello in the meeting since he is no longer governor of Kogi State.



The African Examiner gathers some thoughts of some netizens on X con concerning the development.



@_iRoyalty_ writes: “The current governor of Kogi state created an office for the immediate past governor and said his decisions are more important than the governor of the state. So, yes he’s still in power on Kogi state.”



@_nonconformist1 writes: “Yes actually. E dey go another 8 years, because that present governor na dundee.”



@MichealEgwuonwu writes: “Shebi the Ododoyo wey dey dia now talk say if e give instructions and Yahaya give a different instruction, make dem disobey am, follow Yahaya instructions.”



@Poseluni writes: “His successor is a placeholder The guy too usèless.”He’s doing his 3rd term.”@Its_ereko writes: “Yes the Governor of Kogi state 3rd term. The other man na like most of our African leaders wey be French puppies.”

@egenestautos writes: “Who allowed him to the villa.”



@Uche writes: “The recent one is a parodyy I think.”

@Danthecrypto2 writes: “My brother, the country ehh. Truly if they explain Nigeria to you and you understand it, they didn’t explain it well.”



@Big_Ben_21 writes: “Kogi state people sorry oooo, @_dinomelaye are u seeing what am seeing?”

@stevekaylanre writes: “Dem say the one wey dey there now na “Figure head.”

@springring9 writes: “Don’t forget the new governor said whatever the old governor said anyone should do in kogi,they shuld listen to him first,so he’s still the governor…..lol.@Tumini_Flex writes: “We saw the new governor telling his people in public that they should obey Yahaya. I am not surprised.”



@isemin_bri59131 writes: “If I was a governor and attended that meeting yesterday, I swear to God Almighty the creator of heavens, earth and my anger for charging am for that meeting yesterday!!!. Y. Bello have no right under any guise to attend that meeting and I would have questioned his presence.”



@wrlld_ writes: “Person wae suppose de jail and Tinubu says he’s serious about government very useless president.”



@MitchelMxH writes “You were here when the current governor said that if he said something and yahaya says the opposite that people should listen to Yahaya. Governor by proxy.”





