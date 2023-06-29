Yakubu Committed More Crimes Than Emefiele – Buba Galadima Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to sack the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

Galadima disclosed this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday saying that Yakubu allegedly conspired with some politicians to subvert the will of Nigerians in the last presidential election.

According to him, what Yakubu did was more than what the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, did before he was sacked.

Galadima said: “The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did.

“He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit.”





