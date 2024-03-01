Yoruba Actor Sisi Quadri Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri is reportedly dead.

The death of the actor was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo took to her Instagram handle, she writes: “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Details later