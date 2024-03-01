W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Yoruba Actor Sisi Quadri Is Dead

Posted by Entertainment News, Featured, Latest News Friday, March 1st, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri is reportedly dead.

The death of the actor was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo took to her Instagram handle, she writes: “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Details later

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94226

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us