You Must Operate As A Team, Tinubu Tells Security Chiefs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has tasked the newly appointed security chiefs to work as a team in order to solve the country’s insecurity challenges.

President Tinubu made this known on Monday in his first meeting with the security chiefs since their appointment on June 19.The African Examiner writes that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), led the security chiefs to the engagement with Tinubu.

Those in attendance include Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff; Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Kayode Egbetokun, acting IGP.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Ribadu stated that President Tinubu tasked the security chiefs that he is 100 percent with them as they carry out their responsibilities.

“We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government,” he said.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.

“Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country. If you see the record of crimes and the activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.



“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver.”





